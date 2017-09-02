2 The Rescue: Sapphire Needs A Family

Meet Sapphire! She's is a 9-week-old Domestic Short-Haired Muted Tortie who needs a loving home.

When you pick Sapphire up, her little body begins to vibrate with very loud purring. Though a little shy at first, Sapphire will warm your heart and gain your love from the minute you see her. Her little eyes will look right into you and you will not be able to resist. Would you possibly want to bring Sapphire into your heart and home?

If you think Sapphire could be the new friend you are looking for then come meet her at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 to 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 to 4:00.

Interested in adopting Sapphire? Give the SPCA a call at 336 375 3222 or go on our website and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

SPCA Just Fur Fun Day

@ Piedmont Triad Farmers Market

Saturday, September 30

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

FREE Admission

Lots of Activities for the Kids, Food Trucks, Inflatables, SPCA Adoptable Animals

2914 Sandy Ridge Rd.

Colfax, NC 27235





No Fairs This Weekend Due to Labor Day Holiday

