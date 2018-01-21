2 The Rescue: Sparta

Let's get Sparta adopted!

Meet Sparta! Sparta is a female 4 year-old-mixed breed.

She has a sweet and spunky personality that would make a great mix for any family with older children. Sparta is a strong girl, but walks on a leash fairly well. She likes to play ball and run around until too tired to play anymore. Sparta is just looking for her special someone to give her the loving home she deserves.

If you think Sparta could be the new pet you are looking for, then come meet her at one of the SPCA of the Triad's pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro 27405. They are open Tues - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sat and Sun 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM.



Interested in adopting Sparta? Go on their website and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.

UPCOMING EVENTS



“Caturday “ All Cat Adoption Fair

@ All Pets Considered

Saturday, Jan 20

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

2614 Battleground Avenue

Greensboro, NC 27408



Low Cost Rabies & Microchip Clinic

@ SPCA Center

1-yr Rabies $7 / Microchip $20

ALL DOGS ON LEASHES AND ALL CATS IN CARRIERS!

Saturday, Jan 20

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

3163 Hines Chapel Road

Greensboro, NC 27405



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Smart

Saturday, Jan 20

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, Jan 20

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, Jan 21

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407

