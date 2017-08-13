Destiny is Looking For a Forever Home

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Destiny is a 7-month-old Lab Mix.
If you are looking for a sweet tempered dog, Destiny is the one for you. Though a little shy when she first meets you, with a little time and love Destiny will warm right up to you. Destiny just wants to find a home where someone will give her the love and attention she so deserves.
If you think Destiny could be the new friend you are looking for then come meet her at one of the SPCA of The Triad's pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 to 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 to 4:00.
Interested in adopting Destiny? Give the SPCA a call at (336) 375-3222 or go on their website and fill out an adoption application.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday
@ Pet Smart
Saturday, August 12
12:30 PM – 4:30 PM
2641 Lawndale Drive
Greensboro, NC 27408
Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday
@ Pet Supermarket
Saturday, August 12
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
3316 Battleground Ave
Greensboro, NC 27410
Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday
@ Petco
Sunday, August 13
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G
Greensboro, NC 27407
SPCA Just Fur Fun Day
@ Piedmont Triad Farmers Market
Saturday, September 30
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
FREE Admission
Lots of Activities for the Kids, Food Trucks, Inflatables, SPCA Adoptable Animals
2914 Sandy Ridge Rd.
Colfax, NC 27235
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs