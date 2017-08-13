Destiny is Looking For a Forever Home

2 The Rescue Destiny (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Destiny is a 7-month-old Lab Mix.

If you are looking for a sweet tempered dog, Destiny is the one for you. Though a little shy when she first meets you, with a little time and love Destiny will warm right up to you. Destiny just wants to find a home where someone will give her the love and attention she so deserves.

If you think Destiny could be the new friend you are looking for then come meet her at one of the SPCA of The Triad's pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 to 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 to 4:00.

Interested in adopting Destiny? Give the SPCA a call at (336) 375-3222 or go on their website and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Smart

Saturday, August 12

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, August 12

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, August 13

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407



SPCA Just Fur Fun Day

@ Piedmont Triad Farmers Market

Saturday, September 30

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

FREE Admission

Lots of Activities for the Kids, Food Trucks, Inflatables, SPCA Adoptable Animals

2914 Sandy Ridge Rd.

Colfax, NC 27235

