Meet Zoe & Chloe the Chihuahuas

Zoe is a 2 year old Chihuahua with a loving personality. She was pulled from the Animal Awareness Society shelter and was very pregnant at the time.

She delivered babies on July 8th and has been the best little Mom to her 3 babies. Zoe wiggles all over with gladness when she sees you.

She walks well on a leash, likes to give kisses, and likes to sleep and snuggle with you. What more could you want in a friend and companion? If you are interested in adopting Zoe, please visit our website www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. If you would like to meet Zoe in person, give us a call at 336-498-6013 to set up an appointment at our Sanctuary.

Chloe is a 2 year old Chihuahua, looking for her forever home. She was pulled with her sister Zoe from the shelter. She was pregnant and in labor when we got her.

She is a wonderful little Mom to her baby. She may be a little skittish at first, just give her time and let her make the first move. Once she has made the move, be prepared for kisses, and snuggling! She is a mighty sweet girl. If you are interested in adopting Chloe, please visit our website at www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application.

If you would like to meet Chloe, give us a call at 336-498-6013 to set up an appointment at our Sanctuary

Ongoing events: Aluminum can and shoe drive! Help us help the animals, and do your part by recycling. We need your cans and shoes!

© 2017 WFMY-TV