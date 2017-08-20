Pet Of The Week: Rosie

RANDLEMAN, NC -- Rosie got off to a rough start, but after being found hiding on a truck engine, she's now looking for a new home! Thankfully this little grease monkey is enjoying being a pretty young kitten and is not on the run. She's got a coat that feels like silk and longs to be someone's companion.

All she needs now is you! She is fully vetted and ready to go home! If you're interested in adopting Rosie, visit their website and fill out their application or call (336) 498-6013 and make an appointment to meet Rosie and some of our other adoptable animals.

Animal Awareness is still collecting cans and gently used shoes! It's a win/win for you: do your part to recycle and help the animals!

