Pet Of The Week: Willie

GREENSBORO, NC -- If you're looking for a sweet companion, consider adopting Willie!

He was surrendered to the Guilford County Animal Shelter in early July. Willie is a sociable young cat and welcomes all that come visit him in his adoption room! He poses so well for pictures - he knows he's handsome!

He is neutered, 2 years old, up to date on vaccines and flea preventative. Come down and meet your new feline friend!

If you would like to adopt him, he is available at Guilford County Animal Services. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400.

