Petition To Keep Confederate Monuments Up In NC

A group of friends in Randolph County started an online petition to keep Confederate monuments standing in North Carolina.

Ryan Nance from Asheboro is part of the group. He says the petition isn't about supporting slavery, but it's about supporting our state's rich history. Nance says these monuments don't represent anything bad, and they represent fallen soldiers who never came home from war.

The group says this is a way to peacefully voice their opinions.

