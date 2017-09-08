Close Phone Lines Are Open: Call the 2WTK Irma Help Desk At 336-680-1000 Until 6:30 pm WFMY 4:55 PM. EDT September 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Don’t let a contractor take advantage of you after a disaster. Call the 2WTK Irma Help Desk at 336-680-1000 to talk with a representative with the Better Business Bureau.Watch: IRMA: What Can the Triad Expect to See? © 2017 WFMY-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Lates Hurricane Irma Track NC Governor Wants You To Prepare For Irma Now WFMY Breaking News WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage What You Need To Know About Flood Waters Three men face charges in Alexandria teen's abduction Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm Verify: Where do Red Cross donations go? Poisonous Caterpillar Found At Triad Home Save $600+ Year On Groceries - The Deal Guy More Stories Phone Lines Are Open: Call the 2WTK Irma Help Desk… Sep. 8, 2017, 4:55 p.m. Four dead after Duke Life Flight helicopter crash in… Sep. 8, 2017, 12:32 p.m. IRMA: What Can the Triad Expect to See? Sep. 8, 2017, 9:15 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs