Phone Lines Are Open: Call the 2WTK Irma Help Desk At 336-680-1000 Until 6:30 pm

WFMY 4:55 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

Don’t let a contractor take advantage of you after a disaster. Call the 2WTK Irma Help Desk at 336-680-1000 to talk with a representative with the Better Business Bureau.

