Police Looking For Missing 13-Year-Old In Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Police are looking for missing 13-year-old Kaylee Utt, who hasn't been seen since late Wednesday morning.

Police say she was last seen at Hanes Mall around 11:30 a.m. on December 27th. She was supposed to be home at 3:30 p.m. but never came home. A silver alert went out for her Wednesday night.

Kaylee Utt does have a history of depression and anxiety.

Police say Kaylee is 5'2", 135 pounds, and bright red, shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt with the phrase "Pink Nation" across the front of it.

If you've seen Kaylee Utt or know any information about where she might be, call Winston-Salem Police at (336) 773-7700.

