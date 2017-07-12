13 Bills Signed Into Law In NC, 1 Bill Vetoed

13 BILLS SIGNED INTO LAW IN NC - Raleigh, N.C. -- Gov. Roy Cooper has signed 13 bills into law in Raleigh. However, House Bill 511 was vetoed.

House Bill 511 would authorize nonprofit organizations to operate “game nights” and to regulate those nights. The game nights would increase the ability of nonprofits to hold fund-raising raffles and to authorize reissuance of certain one-time alcoholic beverage control commission permits.

Gov. Cooper released the following statement:



“I am not opposed to legitimate nonprofits holding an occasional 'game night' to help with donations to worthy causes. However, I believe this legislation as written could cause unintended problems. North Carolina law enforcement has fought for years against the for-profit video poker industry, and legitimizing charitable gambling in this way could give video poker a new way to infiltrate our communities. Allowing the industry to masquerade as a charity could cause unintended permits to be issued, and without tough criminal penalties enforcement would be difficult.”



Gov. Cooper did sign House Bill 21 into law. It now means driver instruction must include law enforcement procedures during traffic stops.

Here’s a full list of the bills signed into law:

• House Bill 21: An act to require driver instruction on law enforcement procedures during traffic stops.

• House Bill 27: An act to clarify when the registration of a vehicle renewed by means of a new registration plate expires.

• House Bill 95: An act to authorize permitted oversized or overweight vehicles to travel after sunset when transporting and delivering cargo, containers, or other equipment to or from international ports.

• House Bill 159: An act to extend the amount of time a charter school has to elect to become a participating employer in the teachers and state employees’ retirement system

• House Bill 190: An act to reduce the number of years that a destitute firefighter serving honorably with a certified fire department must serve in order to receive financial assistance from a local firefighters' relief fund and to simplify various local board reporting requirements.

• House Bill 212: An act to reauthorize the division of motor vehicles to issue a special registration plate for the Zeta Phi Beta sorority.

• House Bill 224: An act to require the court to attempt to identify outstanding warrants before entering an order in a criminal case only in cases in which the defendant is in custody, as recommended by the North Carolina Courts Commission.

• House Bill 229: An act to make technical corrections to the general statutes, as recommended by the General Statutes Commission, and to make other technical, conforming, and clarifying changes.

• House Bill 248: An act to make changes to the adult care home and nursing home advisory committees to conform to the administration for community living rules and recent changes to the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman program and to direct the Department of Health and Human Services to study the HOPE act and related federal regulations and to make recommendations to the joint legislative oversight committee on health and human services.

• Senate Bill 8: An act to provide an exemption to building code provisions allowing construction of a parking garage to extend across a lot line between a city-owned lot and a privately owned lot without meeting certain requirements; to restrict the stormwater runoff requirements that a local government can apply to public airports; and to revise the composition of the Lincolnton-Lincoln Airport Authority, to name the airport, and to name the airfield within the airport.

• Senate Bill 69: An act providing that the Local Government Commission shall notify a finance officer or other employee who performs the duties of a finance officer when he or she is required to participate in training related to the powers, duties, and responsibilities of the finance officer and requiring the employing local government or public authority to notify the Commission when the finance officer or other employee has completed the required training.

• Senate Bill 74: An act implementing the recommendations and guidelines of the National Association of State Public Health Veterinarians regarding the management of dogs, cats, and ferrets exposed to rabies.

• Senate Bill 119: An act to authorize the Division of Motor Vehicles to produce a Pisgah Conservancy special registration plate

