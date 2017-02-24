2WTK: What's The Best Way To Contact Your Elected Official?

Representative Mark Walker's Asheboro Satellite Office. (Photo: WFMY)

ASHEBORO, N.C. - Around the country, many senators and representatives have taken some time this week to meet with their constituents in town hall settings.

In some cases - those meetings have been pretty heated. But, not everyone is holding these events, or even making themselves available to voters.

Today, Representative Mark Walker met with handful of people from District 6 at his new Asheboro satellite office. Those who met with him said while it took some time to set this meeting up, they’re glad it happened. The group discussed the Affordable Care Act and immigration policies.

Since the election, a number of voters have felt they’re hitting a brick wall when trying to get in touch with some of their federal representatives.

“I've been calling three congressmen a day for 21 days,” said Dr. Andrea Deyrup, “And I call my friends and say, come on - you do this too. But, you do get burned out and you do feel like it doesn't make a difference.”



Walker’s constituents also asked him to set up a town hall style meeting. Walker said he’s held them in the past, with the last two before President Trump’s inauguration in January.

“It’s been part of our pattern to have town hall meetings ever since we were able to be elected to office two years ago,” he said, “I think for me, it's coming out of a background of being a pastor for two decades. Not only is it important for us to listen, but there are times that we can learn can understand the depth of a concern over a piece of legislation.”

But for every representative, is that the most effective style, or the only way to be heard?



“I think you're more successful elected officials going forward will be once you are able to utilize and use social media, and who are connecting with constituents across media platforms,” said Dr. Corey Walker, the Dean of Winton-Salem State University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

He says there's more than one way for elected officials to be representatives, and says representatives should pick the avenue that works for them, that gets their message across. In the age of social media, he says voters want more immediate attention and assistance, and to know their voice is being heard.



“What you're seeing is elected officials being held to a level of accountability where they may not have had that before,” Walker said.

WFMY News 2 reached out to see how other representatives for the Triad communicate with their constituents. Senator Thom Tillis says he holds telephone town halls to reach people all over the state, as well as holds meetings in D.C. and North Carolina.

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx says there are several ways to contact her, and she returns home almost every weekend. In a statement, she says her mission is to “have the most responsive Congressional office in the nation.”

