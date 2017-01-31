Advice On How To Handle Traffic Stops Could Be Taught In Driver's Ed

(Photo: David Lentz, Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Student drivers in North Carolina could soon be taught something new in driver's education - how to handle a traffic stop.

State lawmakers are proposing a bill that would add information in the DMV's driver's license handbook on what to do if you're pulled over by a law enforcement officer.

House Bill 21 calls for the DMV to add information in its driver's handbook on law enforcement procedures during traffic stops and the actions that a driver should take during a traffic stop, including appropriate interactions with law enforcement officers.

The State Highway Patrol, the North Carolina Sheriff's Association, and the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police would also be involved in writing the new material for the driver's handbook.

The bill is backed by 19 republicans and 17 democrats.

Copyright 2016 WFMY