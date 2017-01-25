Bill Proposed Would Wave Property Taxes For Families Of Fallen Heroes

RALEIGH, NC – A Guilford County Representative of the North Carolina General Assembly filed a bill to give a property tax break for the families of fallen heroes.

Jon Hardister filed the bill on Wednesday along with representatives from Wake, Lincolnton, and Iredell counties.

What the bill would do is create a property tax homestead exclusion for families who lost an emergency responder. What this means is if an EMS worker died, their husband or wife would not have to pay property taxes.

Qualifying emergency workers include fire fighters, law enforcement officials, and emergency medical responders.

"We have a duty to support our first responders and their families," Hardister said. "These are people who risk their life every day to protect us. I am honored to sponsor this bill, which will provide the families of first responders with support during difficult situations."

This bill is modeled after a similar legislation that passed in Virginia in 2015.

If you want to read more on the bill click here.

