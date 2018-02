Bill That Would Ban Abortions Even In Cases Of Rape Or Incest Advances In SC

Pro-life activist Bill Rosanelli (R) of Montague, New Jersey, and local pro-choice activist Leanne Libert (L) hold signs outside the U.S. Supreme Court during the "March for Life" event January 24, 2005 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images, 2005 Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. -– South Carolina senators have advanced a bill that would likely ban all abortions in the state.

Local media report the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-9 Tuesday to advance a bill that says life begins at conception and at that moment, an embryo has all the rights as any other citizen.

The “personhood” measure now goes to the Senate floor. It was sponsored by Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant and endorsed by Gov. Henry McMaster, both of whom are seeking this year’s Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Similar bills have failed in other conservative states, and the measure has fallen short multiple times in South Carolina before.

The measure does not offer an exemption for cases of rape or incest. South Carolina already bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

