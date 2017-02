A unisex sign and the 'We Are Not This' slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images) (Photo: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Lawmakers have filed a bipartisan bill aimed at breaking an impasse over North Carolina's "bathroom bill," but it's likely to face tough going in the Republican-controlled legislature.

Two Republicans and two Democrats filed a House bill late Wednesday to repeal the law known as House Bill 2, but there are add-ons.

HB2 requires transgender people to use restrooms in public buildings that correspond to the sex on their birth certificates and blocks expansion of LGBT rights in local ordinances and state law. HB2 prompted some businesses and sporting events to spurn North Carolina.

The proposal would let state legislators continue making the policy decisions over multi-stall bathrooms. Cities could expand other anti-discrimination protections, but a referendum would be required if enough local citizens ask for one.

