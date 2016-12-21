BLOG: NC HB2 Repeal Fails In Special Session, Finger Pointing Begins

A deal has fallen apart to undo the North Carolina law known as the "bathroom bill" in a sign of the state's bitter political divide.

The state's legislature was called into a special session Wednesday to consider repealing the law known as HB2 after months of pressure, including lost jobs and canceled sporting events and concerts.

Here's what happened, starting with the latest information:

Wednesday, December 21 (Special Session)

9:30 p.m.

North Carolina Gov.-elect Roy Cooper says Republican legislators had a chance to do the right thing by repealing a contentious LGBT law, but they failed to live up to their promise.

The Democrat said Wednesday night there had been a bipartisan deal that called for a full repeal but that GOP leaders at the legislature went back on their word by adding a moratorium that he said "doubled down on discrimination."

The Senate's top leader disagreed with that assessment, saying Charlotte city leaders had already broken a promise by failing to fully repeal a non-discrimination ordinance that had led to the passage of House Bill 2 back in March.

Cooper told reporters he had worked on forging a deal for about 10 days. He says he'll keep working on repeal because the law is a "great stain" on the state that's resulting in lost jobs and sporting events.

__

8:25 p.m.

Lawmakers and interest groups are trading accusations after a special session in North Carolina ended without approving legislation to address the state's "bathroom bill."

Republican Senate leader Phil Berger criticized Democrats on Wednesday night for failing to support legislation that would have repealed the law known as House Bill 2. Berger told reporters it appears Gov.-elect Roy Cooper and his fellow Democrats want to keep HB2 as in issue.

Cooper was to hold a news conference about the session later Wednesday.

The sticking point was a measure in the Senate that would have barred from local governments from passing ordinances that expanded non-discrimination protections until next summer.

Human Rights Campaign President Chad Griffin says Republican lawmakers are the ones that have hurt LGBT people by failing to follow through on a deal to repeal the law.

___

7:35 p.m.

___

5:50 p.m.

Two openly LGBT members of the North Carolina House are pleading with their colleagues to repeal a state law limiting nondiscrimination protections before the General Assembly adjourns its special session.

Democrats Reps. Chris Sgro (skro) of Greensboro and Cecil Brockman of High Point spoke late Wednesday as House members considered and passed a resolution laying out when the legislature would adjourn for good.

Republicans have been unable so far to craft legislation repealing House Bill 2 that enough of their House members would support. This has led to hours of waiting and closed-door meetings by House and Senate members.

Sgro said he can't go home in good conscience without the full and unequivocal repeal of HB2. Sgro is also head of the gay rights groups Equality North Carolina. Brockman said the law has been a disaster for the state. Corporate CEOs, entertainers and sports leagues have opposed HB2 as well.

__

5 p.m.

Crowds at the North Carolina legislature are keeping watch on action to repeal a law that limits protections for LGBT citizens.

A repeal bill was seemingly on its way to passage in the state Senate on Wednesday before a packed visitors gallery and overflow observers watching through glass walls. The mood was much more docile than the angry demonstrations of last week.

That's when Republican legislators pushed through surprise measures that stripped incoming Democratic Gov.-elect Roy Cooper of a range of powers enjoyed by outgoing Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.

Sixty-six-year-old retiree Jennifer Bremer of Chapel Hill witnessed last week's tumult and wanted to see whether lawmakers really repealed the controversial law known as House Bill 2. She says there haven't been any surprises so far.

___

4:45 p.m.

Debate has been delayed on Republican legislation to repeal North Carolina's law limiting LGBT protections and directing which restrooms transgender people can use after Democrats spoke out against the measure.

The legislation considered Wednesday would get rid of the law known as House Bill 2. But it also would prevent local governments from approving ordinances affecting public accommodations and access to restrooms for six months.

Democrats oppose the moratorium as falling short of a complete repeal. Sen. Floyd McKissick of Durham says people are worried the moratorium will become a permanent ban.

Senate leader Phil Berger says the bill takes the law back to where it was before Charlotte approved a nondiscrimination ordinance that led to HB2.

Senate Republicans are in a private meeting deciding what to do next.

___

3:15 p.m.

Perhaps North Carolina's most influential politician is introducing legislation to repeal a state law that has cost the state jobs and millions of dollars.

State Senate leader Phil Berger is the primary sponsor of legislation filed Wednesday that would repeal the law passed in March dictating which bathroom transgender people must use and limiting LGBT protections.

The bill adds a wrinkle: It would block local governments from passing ordinances regulating employment practices or public accommodations related to restrooms, showers or changing facilities for six months.

Republican lawmakers say they passed the law only after Charlotte expanded nondiscrimination protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity in public accommodations. Charlotte's City Council on Monday and again Wednesday voted to eliminate the ordinance.

3:17 p.m. - Rep. Larry Hall makes comment on HB2 repeal.

Rep. Larry Hall says @SenatorBerger 's #hb2 repeal bill doesn't do what they came here to do. Wants a "clean repeal." No moratorium @WFMY pic.twitter.com/MFDHDyrkwl — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) December 21, 2016

3:14 p.m. - Another senator offers amendment to cut 6-month cooling off period to 3 months

3:13 p.m. - Senator just issued an amendment. While he was walking to sign amendment, another Sen issued motion to table amendment.

3:11 p.m. - Senator Berger says passing SB4 "is the right thing to do" to get back to a reset. "You don't get those chances very often."

3:05 p.m. - Senator Berger's bill would repeal HB2, require a 6-month cooling off period.

3:00 p.m. - Senate back in session. Sen. Berger is explaining his bill now.

2:45 p.m. - Both parties have filed repeal bills in the Senate.

11:45 a.m. - Legislators reconvene to recess again until 1:00 p.m.

11:15 a.m. - Recess until 11:45

10:00 a.m. - Special starts to discuss HB2.

9:35 a.m. (AP)--City leaders in Charlotte, North Carolina, held an emergency meeting and taken more action designed to get a statewide law off the books that limits LGBT rights and designates which restrooms transgender people can use in public schools and government buildings.

The Charlotte City Council voted 7-2 on Wednesday to repeal the entire city ordinance members passed in February. It's part of a deal to get the state legislature to repeal House Bill 2 in a special session later in the day.

The council already had acted on Monday to throw out parts of the ordinance addressing the expansion of protections on things such as sexual orientation and gender identity when it came to public accommodations.

But some House Republicans are unhappy that Charlotte left in place some expanded non-discrimination protections required of businesses entering contracts with the city. The council's action Wednesday is designed to address their concerns.

Tuesday, December 20:

The possible repeal of HB2 could be in jeopardy according to WBTV.

Some state lawmakers believe Charlotte's repeal of its non-discrimination ordinance did not do enough. That's because the city did not vote to repeal the entire ordinance. Instead, it only voted to repeal parts that deal with bathroom access.

Monday, December 19:

CHARLOTTE (WBTV) - The Charlotte City Council has voted to repeal its non-discrimination ordinance, with an ultimatum for legislation to repeal House Bill 2 by the end of the year.

Known as the 'bathroom ordinance,' the ordinance was pushed through the council in early 2016, just months into Mayor Jennifer Roberts’ tenure, and required businesses to allow people to use the bathroom corresponding to their gender identity.

Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly have convened a special session Wednesday in effort to repeal House Bill 2.

The special session legislation, known as House Bill 2, required individuals to use the restroom corresponding to the gender listed on their birth certificate in public facilities. That law remains in effect, despite months of turmoil and controversy since its passage.

The Charlotte City Council met Monday morning where they voted to repeal the “bathroom” ordinance.

It remains unclear whether the legislature would repeal HB2 in response to the city ordinance being repealed.

The council’s repeal measure requires the legislature to repeal HB2 by December 31 or its ordinance would stand.

In response, Governor-elect Roy Cooper said Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore told him a special session will be called to repeal HB2 in full.

Cooper issued a statement on Twitter:

My statement on today's Charlotte City Council vote: pic.twitter.com/qNN8pmvSjv — Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) December 19, 2016

“I hope they will keep their word to me and with the help of Democrats in the legislature, HB2 will be repealed in full,” Cooper said.

Current Governor Pat McCrory's office also released a statement:

"Governor McCrory has always publicly advocated a repeal of the overreaching Charlotte ordinance. But those efforts were always blocked by Jennifer Roberts, Roy Cooper and other Democratic activists," said Graham Wilson, Press Secretary. "This sudden reversal with little notice after the gubernatorial election sadly proves this entire issue originated by the political left was all about politics and winning the governor’s race at the expense of Charlotte and our entire state. As promised, Governor McCrory will call a special session."

Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) issued the following joint statement Monday:

“Today Roy Cooper and Jennifer Roberts proved what we said was the case all along: their efforts to force men into women's bathrooms and shower facilities was a political stunt to drive out-of-state money into the governor's race. For months, we've said if Charlotte would repeal its bathroom ordinance that created the problem, we would take up the repeal of HB2. But Roy Cooper is not telling the truth about the legislature committing to call itself into session – we've always said that was Gov. McCrory's decision, and if he calls us back, we will be prepared to act. For Cooper to say otherwise is a dishonest and disingenuous attempt to take credit.”



