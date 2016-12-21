BLOG: NC HB2 Repeal Fails In Special Session, Finger Pointing Begins

A deal has fallen apart to undo the North Carolina law known as the "bathroom bill" in a sign of the state's bitter political divide.
The state's legislature was called into a special session Wednesday to consider repealing the law known as HB2 after months of pressure, including lost jobs and canceled sporting events and concerts.
Here's what happened, starting with the latest information:
Wednesday, December 21 (Special Session)
3:17 p.m. - Rep. Larry Hall makes comment on HB2 repeal.
Rep. Larry Hall says @SenatorBerger 's #hb2 repeal bill doesn't do what they came here to do. Wants a "clean repeal." No moratorium @WFMY pic.twitter.com/MFDHDyrkwl— Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) December 21, 2016
3:14 p.m. - Another senator offers amendment to cut 6-month cooling off period to 3 months
3:13 p.m. - Senator just issued an amendment. While he was walking to sign amendment, another Sen issued motion to table amendment.
3:11 p.m. - Senator Berger says passing SB4 "is the right thing to do" to get back to a reset. "You don't get those chances very often."
3:05 p.m. - Senator Berger's bill would repeal HB2, require a 6-month cooling off period.
3:00 p.m. - Senate back in session. Sen. Berger is explaining his bill now.
2:45 p.m. - Both parties have filed repeal bills in the Senate.
11:45 a.m. - Legislators reconvene to recess again until 1:00 p.m.
11:15 a.m. - Recess until 11:45
10:00 a.m. - Special starts to discuss HB2.
Tuesday, December 20:
The possible repeal of HB2 could be in jeopardy according to WBTV.
Read: Special Session Called To Repeal HB2: Cooper
Some state lawmakers believe Charlotte's repeal of its non-discrimination ordinance did not do enough. That's because the city did not vote to repeal the entire ordinance. Instead, it only voted to repeal parts that deal with bathroom access.
Monday, December 19:
CHARLOTTE (WBTV) - The Charlotte City Council has voted to repeal its non-discrimination ordinance, with an ultimatum for legislation to repeal House Bill 2 by the end of the year.
Known as the 'bathroom ordinance,' the ordinance was pushed through the council in early 2016, just months into Mayor Jennifer Roberts’ tenure, and required businesses to allow people to use the bathroom corresponding to their gender identity.
RELATED: Gov. McCrory Discusses House Bill 2, Body Cam Law
Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly have convened a special session Wednesday in effort to repeal House Bill 2.
The special session legislation, known as House Bill 2, required individuals to use the restroom corresponding to the gender listed on their birth certificate in public facilities. That law remains in effect, despite months of turmoil and controversy since its passage.
RELATED: McCrory Vs. Cooper: House Bill 2 Lawsuit
The Charlotte City Council met Monday morning where they voted to repeal the “bathroom” ordinance.
It remains unclear whether the legislature would repeal HB2 in response to the city ordinance being repealed.
RELATED: HB2 Possibly Costing Taxpayers Billions
The council’s repeal measure requires the legislature to repeal HB2 by December 31 or its ordinance would stand.
In response, Governor-elect Roy Cooper said Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore told him a special session will be called to repeal HB2 in full.
Cooper issued a statement on Twitter:
My statement on today's Charlotte City Council vote: pic.twitter.com/qNN8pmvSjv— Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) December 19, 2016
“I hope they will keep their word to me and with the help of Democrats in the legislature, HB2 will be repealed in full,” Cooper said.
Current Governor Pat McCrory's office also released a statement:
"Governor McCrory has always publicly advocated a repeal of the overreaching Charlotte ordinance. But those efforts were always blocked by Jennifer Roberts, Roy Cooper and other Democratic activists," said Graham Wilson, Press Secretary. "This sudden reversal with little notice after the gubernatorial election sadly proves this entire issue originated by the political left was all about politics and winning the governor’s race at the expense of Charlotte and our entire state. As promised, Governor McCrory will call a special session."
Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) issued the following joint statement Monday:
“Today Roy Cooper and Jennifer Roberts proved what we said was the case all along: their efforts to force men into women's bathrooms and shower facilities was a political stunt to drive out-of-state money into the governor's race. For months, we've said if Charlotte would repeal its bathroom ordinance that created the problem, we would take up the repeal of HB2. But Roy Cooper is not telling the truth about the legislature committing to call itself into session – we've always said that was Gov. McCrory's decision, and if he calls us back, we will be prepared to act. For Cooper to say otherwise is a dishonest and disingenuous attempt to take credit.”
Copyright 2016 WBTV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs