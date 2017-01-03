Clintons, Bushes To Attend Trump's Inauguration

Photo: USA TODAY

Bill and Hillary Clinton will attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C., aides confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday.

The announcement, which was first reported by New York magazine, comes after it was announced that former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush would attend the inauguration.

Last month, former President Jimmy Carter, 92, announced that he would attend the inauguration.

Sources told New York magazine that the Clintons decided to attend out of a sense of duty and respect for the democratic process.





Bill and Hillary Clinton, here in June in New York, have bridged a generation in Democratic politics. (Photo: Julio Cortez, AP)

Mr. Trump won the Electoral College 306-232 while Clinton, the former first lady, senator and secretary of state, beat Mr. Trump in the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes.

Since the election, Clinton has been lying low except for events for the Children’s Defense Fund and a tribute to retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, near the end of last year. She has also run into some of her neighbors in the woods near her home in Chappaqua, New York.

CBS News’ Steve Chaggaris contributed to this report.

