Governor Cooper Names Public Safety Director

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - New North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has named a longtime State Bureau of Investigation official as his public safety director.

Cooper announced on Thursday that he's chosen Erik Hooks to lead the Department of Public Safety, which oversees the Highway Patrol and SBI, among other divisions.

Hooks joined the SBI in 1989 as a special agent and rose to be its assistant director over the professional standards division. He has also in recent years led its threat assessment and inspections and compliance units.



Cooper said he worked with Hooks closely while Cooper was attorney general.

The Cabinet pick follows several others by Cooper, all of which are subject to a confirmation process by the state Senate as a result of a recently passed law by the Republican-led General Assembly.

