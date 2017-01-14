Close Donald Trump reacts to John Lewis' comments Donald Trump reacts to John Lewis' comments WXIA 1:00 PM. EST January 14, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Woman Stuck On Icy Road Gets Unexpected Help Former WSSU Student Appears On Ellen Show Best Wishes Frank Mickens Winston-Salem Store Sold Gasoline Marked As Kerosene Ice Disc Kerosene Mix-Up Causes 2 Fires Salt & Grime Covered Cars After Winter Storm More Stories Cool and Rainy Weekend Ahead For The Triad Jan 13, 2017, 9:13 p.m. Taken At Birth: Triad Native Shares His Story Jan 13, 2017, 8:32 p.m. Former Winston-Salem State Student, NC Teacher… Jan 12, 2017, 8:59 p.m.