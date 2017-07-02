Dyslexic Triad Teen Inspires Proposed Law

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A proposed law would require school boards to develop tools to identify students with dyslexia and discalculia.

HB 149 would also make more training available to teachers to help them better serve students with dyslexia.

The bill was inspired by a Forsyth County teenager, Payne Auchmuty.

Letters often look jumbled and out of order for Payne which makes reading and writing difficult. It also impacts his memory.

"Payne was diagnosed with dyslexia in the third grade or fourth grade," Neil Auchmuty, Payne's father, explained. "We've been advocating for him and for more education about dyslexia ever since."

Payne recently graduated High School and is headed to community college. But school was not easy for him.

"Teachers would call me lazy or say I wasn't trying," according to Payne. "They didn't get that an hour of homework takes me two hours."

The Auchmuty family went to local lawmakers to explain their struggles and this was the bill lawmakers responded with.

"It's not perfect but it's a start," Neil said.

The bill has been approved by the House and Senate. It just needs a signature from the Governor to become law.

