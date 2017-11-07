Mayoral Race Results Across The Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The polls are closed and the votes are in! Here are the results for the Mayoral races in Greensboro, Burlington, and High Point.

Latest Election Results

GREENSBORO

Greensboro Mayor, Nancy Vaughan has been re-elected for another term in office with defeating Diane Moffett with 19,812 votes (68%).

BURLINGTON

Burlington Mayor, Ian Baltutis also reclaims his seat as Mayor after defeating Celo Faucette with 2,704 votes (56%).

HIGH POINT

The City of High Point has a new mayor voting in Bruce Davis who ran against Jay Wagner in a close race. Davis won with 4,455 votes (51%).

