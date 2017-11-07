WFMY
Close
Breaking News Election Results: 2017
Close

Northam Wins Bid For Virginia Governor

13News Now's Mike Gooding is with the democratic governor candidate Northam

Staff and Associated Press , WVEC 8:51 PM. EST November 07, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam will become Virginia's next governor after beating out Republican opponent Ed Gillespie and Libertarian candidate Cliff Hyra Tuesday.

Get The Latest: 2017 | Election Results

The Associated Press called the race for Northam at 8:12 p.m.

Virginia's hard-fought race was closely watched as a swing-state test of President Donald Trump's popularity. Northam, a pediatric neurologist and the state's lieutenant governor, repeatedly tried to tie Gillespie to the president during months of divisive campaigning overshadowed by racial overtones and attack ads.

Northam's victory was in large part due to a surge in anti-Trump energy since the president took office. Democrats said they had record levels of enthusiasm heading into the race.

Gillespie kept Trump at a distance throughout the campaign but tried to rally the president's supporters with hard-edge ads focused on illegal immigration and preserving Confederate statues.
 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories