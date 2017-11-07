Voter Guide: Where To Vote, Candidate Lists and More

Election Day will be here before you know it!

Carrie Hodgin, WFMY News 2 Digital

Why You Need To Vote

Share This Story

Election Day will be here before you know it!

Make sure you set up a calendar notification on your phone or mark the day in your calendar for November 7 that's Election Day.

Election Results 

IMPORTANT DATES
October 13: Voter Registration Deadline for November Elections
October 16: County Canvass
October 19 - November 4: One stop early voting period
October 31 – Absentee Ballot Request Deadline
November 7: Election Day

IS PHOTO ID REQUIRED?

On July 29, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit struck down photo ID requirements and other elections procedures enacted under S.L. 2013-381 and amended by S.L. 2015-103.  Barring any alternative outcome on appeal. More information 

IS A VOTER REGISTRATION CARD REQUIRED TO VOTE?

No, a voter registration card simply serves to confirm that the voter is registered and to provide details such as the voter's polling place. 

WHERE TO VOTE?

Look up where you need to vote: Polling Place Search

One-Stop Voting Site Search: One-Stop Search

One Stop Sites List Oct 2017

IMPORTANT VOTER TOOLS

Find Your Personal Voter Information: Voter Search 

County Board of Elections Information: County BOE Search

Provisional Search: Provisional

Petition Search: Petition

Voting: Frequently Asked Questions

COUNTY BY COUNTY VOTING INFORMATION

Voter Information, Candidates, Polling Sites & More

Guilford County 

Guilford County Board of Elections

Forsyth County

Forsyth County Board of Elections 

Alamance County 

Alamance County Board of Elections 

Davidson County 

Davidson County Board of Elections 

Randolph County 

Randolph County Board of Elections 

Rockingham County 

Rockingham County Board of Elections 

Stokes County

Stokes County Board of Elections 

Surry County

Surry County Board of Elections 

Yadkin County

Yadkin County Board of Elections 

Wilkes County 

Wilkes County Board of Elections 

Alleghany County 

Alleghany County Board of Elections 

Davie County 

Davie County Board of Elections 

Caswell County 

Caswell County Board of Elections 

Montgomery County 

Montgomery County Board of Elections 

IMPORTANT FORMS

NC Voter Registration Form

 

NC Absentee Ballot Request Form

 

Notification of Deceased Voter Forms Boe


What To Know Before You Vote This Tuesday

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now. 

Get more stories like this, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter

Share This Story

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment