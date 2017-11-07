Voter Guide: Where To Vote, Candidate Lists and More

Why You Need To Vote

Share This Story

Election Day will be here before you know it!

Make sure you set up a calendar notification on your phone or mark the day in your calendar for November 7 that's Election Day.

Election Results

IMPORTANT DATES

October 13: Voter Registration Deadline for November Elections

October 16: County Canvass

October 19 - November 4: One stop early voting period

October 31 – Absentee Ballot Request Deadline

November 7: Election Day

IS PHOTO ID REQUIRED?

On July 29, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit struck down photo ID requirements and other elections procedures enacted under S.L. 2013-381 and amended by S.L. 2015-103. Barring any alternative outcome on appeal. More information

IS A VOTER REGISTRATION CARD REQUIRED TO VOTE?

No, a voter registration card simply serves to confirm that the voter is registered and to provide details such as the voter's polling place.

WHERE TO VOTE?

Look up where you need to vote: Polling Place Search

One-Stop Voting Site Search: One-Stop Search

One Stop Sites List Oct 2017

IMPORTANT VOTER TOOLS

Find Your Personal Voter Information: Voter Search

County Board of Elections Information: County BOE Search

Provisional Search: Provisional

Petition Search: Petition

Voting: Frequently Asked Questions

COUNTY BY COUNTY VOTING INFORMATION

Voter Information, Candidates, Polling Sites & More

Guilford County

Guilford County Board of Elections

Forsyth County

Forsyth County Board of Elections

Alamance County

Alamance County Board of Elections

Davidson County

Davidson County Board of Elections

Randolph County

Randolph County Board of Elections

Rockingham County

Rockingham County Board of Elections

Stokes County

Stokes County Board of Elections

Surry County

Surry County Board of Elections

Yadkin County

Yadkin County Board of Elections

Wilkes County

Wilkes County Board of Elections

Alleghany County

Alleghany County Board of Elections

Davie County

Davie County Board of Elections

Caswell County

Caswell County Board of Elections

Montgomery County

Montgomery County Board of Elections

IMPORTANT FORMS

NC Voter Registration Form

NC Absentee Ballot Request Form

Notification of Deceased Voter Forms Boe





What To Know Before You Vote This Tuesday

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Get more stories like this, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter