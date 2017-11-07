Voter Guide: Where To Vote, Candidate Lists and More

Why You Need To Vote
Election Day will be here before you know it!
Make sure you set up a calendar notification on your phone or mark the day in your calendar for November 7 that's Election Day.
IMPORTANT DATES
October 13: Voter Registration Deadline for November Elections
October 16: County Canvass
October 19 - November 4: One stop early voting period
October 31 – Absentee Ballot Request Deadline
November 7: Election Day
IS PHOTO ID REQUIRED?
On July 29, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit struck down photo ID requirements and other elections procedures enacted under S.L. 2013-381 and amended by S.L. 2015-103. Barring any alternative outcome on appeal. More information
IS A VOTER REGISTRATION CARD REQUIRED TO VOTE?
No, a voter registration card simply serves to confirm that the voter is registered and to provide details such as the voter's polling place.
WHERE TO VOTE?
Look up where you need to vote: Polling Place Search
One-Stop Voting Site Search: One-Stop Search
IMPORTANT VOTER TOOLS
Find Your Personal Voter Information: Voter Search
County Board of Elections Information: County BOE Search
Provisional Search: Provisional
Petition Search: Petition
Voting: Frequently Asked Questions
COUNTY BY COUNTY VOTING INFORMATION
Voter Information, Candidates, Polling Sites & More
Guilford County
Guilford County Board of Elections
Forsyth County
Forsyth County Board of Elections
Alamance County
Alamance County Board of Elections
Davidson County
Davidson County Board of Elections
Randolph County
Randolph County Board of Elections
Rockingham County
Rockingham County Board of Elections
Stokes County
Stokes County Board of Elections
Surry County
Surry County Board of Elections
Yadkin County
Yadkin County Board of Elections
Wilkes County
Wilkes County Board of Elections
Alleghany County
Alleghany County Board of Elections
Davie County
Davie County Board of Elections
Caswell County
Caswell County Board of Elections
Montgomery County
Montgomery County Board of Elections
IMPORTANT FORMS
NC Absentee Ballot Request Form
Notification of Deceased Voter Forms Boe
