French Election: Refugees and Rightist Politics

Far-right anti-immigration nationalist Marine Le Pen and centrist independent Emmanuel Macron advance to a showdown for president of France that will determine whether the nation stays the course or upends European unity and its liberal immigration policies, estimates of first-round voting Sunday showed.

Danielle Wallace and WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:59 PM. EDT April 26, 2017

