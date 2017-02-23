Gov. Cooper Talks Teacher Pay & House Bill 2 In Winston-Salem

Governor Roy Cooper visits Winston-Salem's Reynolds High School. (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper made the visit to R. J. Reynolds High School to discuss his plan to get teachers more money in the upcoming budget.

The plan includes a five-percent raise starting next school year, followed by another five-percent pay hike the following year. Cooper says the pay hike will cost $813 million, but won't require taxes to go up.

During his visit Governor Cooper had a chance to sit down with faculty members at Reynolds and answer some of their questions. The teachers asked about pay, standardized testing, and leveling the playing field for kids at a disadvantage.

The Governor says if there's good pay, there's good teachers, and everything falls into place. Right now, he teacher applications are low for the state, and attributes that to North Carolina sitting in 41st in the nation for teacher pay.

“Now it's time to put our money where our trust is. It's time for a significant teacher pay raise,” he said.

He then took on questions on another state issue still on the minds of many North Carolinians: HB 2. On Wednesday, a bill was filed to repeal the "bathroom bill,” and was backed by two republicans and two democrats. Cooper says he's confident lawmakers can reach a compromise.

“It is important because we've lost hundreds of millions of dollars and thousands of jobs and what I want at the end of the day is legislation that removes discrimination from our law, and brings back the businesses, and brings back the sports, and removes the stain from our state,” he said.

When asked if he would put it in the voters' hands, he said it is the job of the elected leaders to make the decision. At this point, he thinks there are enough votes to repeal it.

