SC Governor Urges State to Stand for the Super Bowl's National Anthem

Lt. Gov. of South Carolina, Henry McMaster checks the mic sound on stage prior to the start of the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2016 Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a proclamation Tuesday urging South Carolina residents to stand for the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LII.

The governor also designated the day, Sunday, February 4 as "Stand for the Flag Super Bowl Sunday."

The proclamation noted that South Carolina is home to to multiple major military installations and over 417,000 veterans.

"'The Star Spangled Banner' is our national anthem, its lyrics celebrate the American Flag and an historic victory won by brave Americans fighting and sacrificing to preserve our young nation; and standing for our national anthem prior to public events, gatherings or meetings recognizes and honors the service and sacrifice of generations of men and women of the United States Armed Forces," the proclamation stated.

McMaster's proclamation went on to say that because millions of people around the world will witness one of America's most iconic sporting events, he is proclaiming February 4, 2018 as "Stand for the Flag Super Bowl Sunday" in South Carolina.

McMaster encouraged all South Carolinians to stand for the national anthem prior to the Super Bowl.

"To honor the service and sacrifice of generations of men and women of the United States Armed Forces."

To read the entire proclamation, click here.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WCNC.COM