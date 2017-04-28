Greensboro To March For Unity On President Trump's 100th Day

(Photo: Mark Wilson, 2017 Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NC – On President Donald Trump's 100th day in office, people across the nation are holding rallies for unity.

Hundreds are gathering at Center City Park on Saturday to rally for jobs, justice, and clean energy.

According to a release sent to WFMY News 2:

On the 100th day of the Trump administration, Americans will unite in towns, cities and schools from Greensboro to Anchorage to march in solidarity with communities most affected by the rolling back of hard-won protections for the climate; assaults on air, water and land; direct attacks on working families, indigenous peoples, people of color, immigrants, LGBTQIA, women, young people, low-income communities and many more.

The goal of the nationwide rally is to bring solutions to targeted elected leaders, especially at the local and state levels to take a bold action to help and protect their citizens.

“We’re excited to be together in solidarity and to send a strong message to our country that we are united as a diverse community of allies,” said Vicki Faust from NC A&T University. “These People’s Climate marches and rallies are crucial ways to show support for this powerful and inclusive movement.”

There are 336 rallies being held across the country.

If you are interested in attending the rally, you can meet at Center City Park in Greensboro from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

