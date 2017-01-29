Hundreds Gather At RDU To Protest Trump Immigration Ban

A protest is underway Sunday afternoon at RDU Airport against President Trump’s executive order regarding citizens of seven Muslim nations. The Sunday protest at RDU started at 1 p.m. at the south end of the upper level outside terminal 2. (Photo: Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A protest is underway Sunday afternoon at RDU Airport against President Trump’s executive order regarding citizens of seven Muslim nations.

Already six people were arrested at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, where people gathered to protest Trump’s order and also community-related issues.

The Sunday protest at RDU started at 1 p.m. at the south end of the upper level outside terminal 2, according to RDU officials, who designated that spot for the demonstration.

By 12:40 p.m. Sunday, between 50 and 70 people were already at the RDU protest location, according to a CBS North Carolina reporter on the scene.

Later, additional protesters showed up with more than 250 on the scene by 1:35 p.m., according to CBS North Carolina photo taken from a nearby parking deck.

As the protest grew after 2 p.m., RDU officials closed the upper level of terminal 2 to traffic and said that those dropping off passengers could use the lower level.

The large crowd shouted the chant “Love, not hate will make America great.”

“Our goal is to ensure a peaceful demonstration,” RDU officials said in a statement. “Our priority is to keep everyone safe and to ensure uninterrupted airport operations.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said that six people were arrested at the Charlotte airport on Saturday night.

They say about 50 protesters formed two groups with the first group protesting Trump’s immigration order, followed by a second group that protested community-related issues.

Police said the protesters were asked to leave because of public safety concerns, and six people refused. They were arrested and now face charges that include trespassing and resist, obstruct and delay.

Trump’s executive order barred citizens of seven Muslim nations from entering the United States.

Copyright 2016 WFMY