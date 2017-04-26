Far-right anti-immigration nationalist Marine Le Pen and centrist independent Emmanuel Macron will advance to a showdown for president of France

The French presidential election could be greatly impacted by the immigration.

This past weekend voters made their voices heard in the presidential election and the two front runners will be far-right anti-immigration nationalist Marine Le Pen and centrist independent Emmanuel Macron.

Reporter Danielle Wallace with the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill (UNC-CH) spoke with some citizens ahead of the election, who are concerned about the influx of refugees.

According to USA TODAY, Macron and Le Pen have vastly different visions for how to govern France, and of French identity. The runoff will be on May 7.

Le Pen wants to pull the nation out of the EU and close the country's borders to new immigrants. Macron has broken with France's traditional left or right political leadership to run as an independent and promised to invest in public infrastructure and modernize France's workforce.

Macron said in a speech to his supporters that France was going through a unique moment in its history and said that if elected he would govern on behalf of all French patriots. Macron has never held elected office and his independent On the Move party did not even exist a year ago.





