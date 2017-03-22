Indivisible Charlotte Creates 'Missing' Billboard For Senator Tillis

Courtesy: Charlotte Indivisible

CHARLOTTE, NC – No... Senator Thom Tillis is not a missing person, but according to a Charlotte organization, he is missing from his responsibilities.

Founder of the organization Indivisible Charlotte, Scott Huffman, claims the senator is not working with them to organize a town hall.

“We have made numerous requests to meet with the Senator: we’ve written letters, postcards, made phone calls, emailed his office, and yet at every turn, the answer is NO. The Senator will not meet with us publicly.”

In response, community members raised money and put up a ‘missing’ billboard on I-77 N in Charlotte, less than a mile away from the senator’s office.

According to a release from the organization, an estimated 50,000 cars and trucks will drive by the billboard daily.

In February Huffman and others organized a town hall meeting where over 300 people attended looking for answers from their senator.

“We even sent a personal invitation to Sen. Tillis as a great opportunity for him to hear our concerns” said Huffman. “He said no. Rather, Tillis flew to the Mexican border for a photo opportunity.”

Senator Thom Tillis has commented on town halls before,

“When people will not raise their voice or call people names. You can’t learn. You can’t change your heart if all you’re being is shouted down.”

Senator Tillis’ office also sent the following statement to WFMY News 2 earlier in the year.

“Senator Tillis also hosts regular telephone town halls. In a large state like North Carolina with 10 million residents spread across 100 counties, telephone town halls are an effective way to reach thousands of constituents at a moment's notice and have a deep, substantive conversation about policy issues and current events. It's also incredibly convenient for constituents, as they can participate from the comfort of their own homes. The feedback we receive from North Carolinians has been overwhelmingly positive. Senator Tillis will be holding more telephone town halls soon.”

Huffman explained that in his opinion telephone town halls are not effective because it is one way communication, and not everyone gets to air their concerns.

The Charlotte Indivisible plans on continuing to put missing ads everywhere and anywhere they can until they get a public meeting with Senator Tillis.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to Senator Tillis’ office for a comment on the effectiveness of his telephone town halls.

Copyright 2017 WFMY