Inflatable ‘Trump' Chicken Appears At White House

White House Chicken

A giant, inflatable chicken that has Trump-esque hair was spotted near the White House on Wednesday.

Yes, seriously.

The chicken balloon, designed by Seattle artist Casey Latiolais and produced in China, was placed on the Ellipse, just south of the White House and near the Washington Monument. Balloon owner and documentary filmmaker Taran Singh Brar said he wanted to make a statement about the president being a "weak and ineffective leader."

"He's too afraid to release his tax returns, too afraid to stand up to Vladimir Putin and playing chicken with North Korea," he said.

And yes, Brar secured the permits for the balloon from the National Park Service and the Secret Service.

"The tallest thing they usually allow on the Ellipse is the national Christmas tree," he said. "They gave me a waiver for the 30-foot chicken Don."

Similar balloons have been used in protests during the Trump administration, including for Tax Day marches that demanded the president release his tax returns. Brar organized the tax march in Chicago, but noted Wednesday's event was not affiliated with that.

