Photo Credit: Mike Causey's Campagin (Photo: Custom)

ARCHDALE, N.C. – Governor-Elect Roy Cooper is not the only state official who will be sworn in minutes after the New Year. Mike Causey will be sworn in as the state’s next Department of Insurance Commissioner shortly after midnight.

Causey will take the oath of office at the Guil-Rand Fire Department in Archdale. He will be sworn in by N.C Court of Appeals Judge John Tyson.

"For many years, I've worked hard to become our state's insurance commissioner, and the people have put their trust in me to make insurance friendlier and more competitive in North Carolina," Causey said. "To start this journey, to show that I value the people's voice and respect their trust in me, I wanted my official start to come as soon as it possibly could."

Causey wanted members of the state's fire service community to witness his oath.

"They are silent heroes, risking their lives every day, but seldom get the appreciation they deserve," Causey said about N.C.'s firemen.

Guil-Rand Fire Chief Brian Cox said this was an exciting event for the fire department. "It's a honor to have Mike sworn in here," he said.

