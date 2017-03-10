WFMY
Judge Won't Rule on Trump's New Travel Ban

KING 9:11 PM. EST March 10, 2017

SEATTLE – A U.S. district judge will not rule on the revised executive order from President Donald Trump.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson tweeted out the court's ruling. In it, Judge James Robart wrote he can't rule on the new order for procedural reasons.

Washington state filed a response on the previous order, but the appropriate procedure would be for the state to file a new complaint.

Ferguson asked the judge Thursday to extend an injunction that was issued against Trump’s initial executive order.

Washington state is still planning to file a new complaint against the amended order early next week, according to a spokesperson from the Attorney General's office.

State of WA vs Trump Response by KING 5 News

