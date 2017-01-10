Lawmakers Back To Raleigh: What We Can Expect This Session

N.C. Legislative Building (Photo: Custom)

North Carolina lawmakers head back into session Wednesday, January 11, and there's likely going to be some head-butting.

"We all want to find a way to work together whenever we can but we do know we're different parties, were different philosophies that we are going to have confrontations," Rep. Chris Malone, (R) Wake County, tells our media partners at CBS North Carolina.

This long session comes at the heels of special sessions in December where Republican-backed bills aiming to limit Governor Roy Cooper's power became laws, and where both sides could not ultimately agree on a repeal for House Bill 2, known as the bathroom law.

Some lawmakers on both sides say this is something they plan to tackle again this time around when there is more time for consideration.

Some other items on the the agenda include teacher pay, taxes and healthcare.

Governor Cooper vowed to expand Medicaid in North Carolina, but state law says he needs approval from the Republican-led General Assembly, which likely won't happen. Some GOP members have already taken a stand against it.

Lawmakers also passed a disaster relief act last month to help get more aid to Hurricane Matthew flood victims and those impacted by North Carolina wildfires. They agreed that funding might not be enough to meet the needs and planned on making a part 2 to that law.

Despite distrust on both sides, this session will be a long road with a lot of opportunity.

"Certainly there will be many times where things are contentious," explains Sen. Floyd McKissick (D) Durham County. "I hope we can overcome partisan divide and get a lot done."

