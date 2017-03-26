NORTH CAROLINA -- A new bill would strengthen punishments for gang-related crimes.

On Thursday, the House of Representatives voted in favor of HB 138.

"We found that our existing law involving gang activity was not enough to be used by prosecutors," sponsor Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, said.

North Carolina's current anti-gang law, passed in 2008, broadly defines gang activity. According to Faircloth, this was done to avoid classifying an innocent bystander as a gang member.

However, Faircloth explained that the language is too broad to effectively be used by prosecutors.

"We hope the new bill will make it easier to punish these criminals," Faircloth explained.

The new bill more clearly defines who a gang member is. The person has to meet certain criteria such as having a tattoo associated with a gang or promoting gang activity on social media.

The new bill would also make gang activity a sentence enhancement, rather than a separate charge.

If the bill passes, a misdemeanor or felony conviction of a gang member would be increased by one class. It would be increased by two classes if a gang leader committed the offense.

