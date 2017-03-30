WFMY
Live Blog: HB2 Repeal Bill

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:46 AM. EDT March 30, 2017

RALEIGH — 

9:46 — No comments from committee

9:42 — Senator Berger presenting #hb142 to Senate Rules Committee. Bill would repeal HB2.

9:07 — All set for 1st vote in Senate Rules committee on House Bill 142. The bill would repeal HB2, but it must pass a series of votes. 

