Live Blog: HB2 Repeal Bill

RALEIGH —

9:46 — No comments from committee

9:42 — Senator Berger presenting #hb142 to Senate Rules Committee. Bill would repeal HB2.

9:07 — All set for 1st vote in Senate Rules committee on House Bill 142. The bill would repeal HB2, but it must pass a series of votes.

