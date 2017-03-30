Live Blog: HB2 Repeal Bill

RALEIGH —
9:46 — No comments from committee
9:42 — Senator Berger presenting #hb142 to Senate Rules Committee. Bill would repeal HB2.
Senator Berger presenting #hb142 to Senate Rules Committee. Bill would repeal #HB2 @WFMY pic.twitter.com/jOpmC6Eyha— Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) March 30, 2017
9:07 — All set for 1st vote in Senate Rules committee on House Bill 142. The bill would repeal HB2, but it must pass a series of votes.
All set for 1st vote in Senate Rules committee on #HB142. Bill would repeal #HB2. Must pass series of votes @WFMY pic.twitter.com/b37TRRO1vY— Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) March 30, 2017
