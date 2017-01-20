Rep. Alma Adams Spends Inauguration Day In Charlotte

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Democratic Congresswoman Alma Adams was one of more than 60 democratic lawmakers who boycotted the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Adams said she could not celebrate Trump because of comments he has made about women and minorities.

Instead, Adams spent the day in Charlotte talking with leaders of area non-profits about immigration policies.

Said Adams, "I thought I could do more good here meeting with constituents who had concerns about what is next for them."

While Adams is a staunch opponent of the new President, she said he might actually do some good in at least one area for Charlotte.

"Transportation is a big issue for our County. We are trying to tie it all together," she said.

During the campaign, Trump had talked extensively about funding infrastructure projects.

"Infrastructure would be something that I would seriously support," said the congresswoman.

On the county level, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio said local governments don't know what to expect anytime a new administration takes over.

"We adapt and we make necessary changes, good or bad, to adapt to a new administration," she said.

