Barbara Bush Leaves Hospital, George H.W. Bush Moved From ICU

KHOU , KIII 11:34 AM. EST January 23, 2017

HOUSTON – Former First Lady Barbara Bush has been released from the hospital and former President George H.W. Bush has been moved from the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital Monday. 

According to the family spokesman, the former first lady was given the all clear on Sunday but chose to stay another night to be close to her husband. 

George H.W. Bush has been at Houston Methodist since Jan. 14 and is being treated for pneumonia.

Meanwhile, Barbara Bush was admitted on Jan. 18 for bronchitis.

But it looks like good news all around as both the former president and first lady continue to recover.

