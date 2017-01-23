Barbara Bush Leaves Hospital, George H.W. Bush Moved From ICU

HOUSTON – Former First Lady Barbara Bush has been released from the hospital and former President George H.W. Bush has been moved from the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital Monday.

According to the family spokesman, the former first lady was given the all clear on Sunday but chose to stay another night to be close to her husband.

Update: Mrs Bush discharged and Prez Bush being moved from ICU to regular floor. #khou11 — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) January 23, 2017

George H.W. Bush has been at Houston Methodist since Jan. 14 and is being treated for pneumonia.

Prez Bush could be discharged by Friday although probably not until next week #KHOU11 — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) January 23, 2017

Meanwhile, Barbara Bush was admitted on Jan. 18 for bronchitis.

But it looks like good news all around as both the former president and first lady continue to recover.

