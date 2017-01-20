The Best of Inauguration Day

Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States Friday on Capitol Hill.
From beginning to end, here's a video breakdown of the most memorable moments from a historic day.
RELATED: Donald Trump, the 45th President of the USA
Trump arrives at the White House
Obama leaves Oval Office for the last time
A Crowd gathers at the National Mall at Trump's inauguration
Trump and family arrive for inauguration
Former Presidents, First Ladies arrive
Obama, Trump drive to Capitol
Obama, Trump depart White House
President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence enter the Inauguration stage
Copyright 2016 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs