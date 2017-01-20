The Best of Inauguration Day

President Donald Trump raises a fist after his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States Friday on Capitol Hill.

From beginning to end, here's a video breakdown of the most memorable moments from a historic day.

RELATED: Donald Trump, the 45th President of the USA

Trump arrives at the White House

Obama leaves Oval Office for the last time

A Crowd gathers at the National Mall at Trump's inauguration

Trump and family arrive for inauguration

Former Presidents, First Ladies arrive

Obama, Trump drive to Capitol

Obama, Trump depart White House

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence enter the Inauguration stage

Copyright 2016 WFMY