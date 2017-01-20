WFMY
Close

The Best of Inauguration Day

Donald Trump sworn in as president

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:57 PM. EST January 20, 2017

Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States Friday on Capitol Hill.

From beginning to end, here's a video breakdown of the most memorable moments from a historic day. 

RELATED: Donald Trump, the 45th President of the USA

Trump arrives at the White House

Obama leaves Oval Office for the last time

A Crowd gathers at the National Mall at Trump's inauguration 

Trump and family arrive for inauguration 

Former Presidents, First Ladies arrive

Obama, Trump drive to Capitol

Obama, Trump depart White House

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence enter the Inauguration stage

Copyright 2016 WFMY

WFMY

Donald J. Trump: the 45th President of USA

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories