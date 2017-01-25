Close LIVE: President Trump Reveals Plan for Border Wall WFMY Breaking News WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 2:10 PM. EST January 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST President Donald Trump speaks at the Department of Homeland Security. Copyright 2016 WFMY CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Senator Apologizes For Women's March Tweet What Trump's Obamacare Order Means For You Hydrogen Bombs Dropped Over NC Man Charged For Raping Girl Waiting For Bus Arrest Made In Bus Stop Abduction And Assult Elderly ID Theft Suspect Arrested in SC Johnston County 911 Dispatchers Save Life You Need This Free Radon Test Kit Woman Crosses 'Jeopardy' Off Her Bucket List ABSS School Board Votes On New District Lines More Stories Montlieu Ave. Elementary on Lockdown, One Male Shot… Jan 25, 2017, 12:47 p.m. I Won't Take a Bullet for Trump: Secret Service Agent Jan 25, 2017, 7:13 a.m. NC Senator Apologizes for Tweet About Women's March Jan 24, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs