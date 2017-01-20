Close LIVE: Donald J. Trump is Officially the 45th President of USA WFMY Breaking News WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:35 PM. EST January 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Donald J. Trump becomes the nation's 45th president. RELATED: The Trump Era Begins With Protests, Light RainRELATED: Watch the Presidential Inauguration on WFMY News 2 Copyright 2016 WFMY WFMY Donald J. Trump: the 45th President of USA WFMY Donald Trump is the 45th president of the United States CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFMY Breaking News HILLSBOROUGH COUPLE 'HUNTED' SHOW NC Natives in D.C. for Trump Inauguration Body Found In Greensboro Schools Could Cut Arts And Gym Woman Crashes Into 2 Homes After Heart Attack Recall Didn't Fix the Problem More Stories LIVE: Donald J. Trump is Officially the 45th… Jan 20, 2017, 8:10 a.m. Donald J. Trump: the 45th President of USA Jan 16, 2017, 10:32 p.m. 5 Things To Do This Weekend In The Triad: Kid's Edition Jan 18, 2017, 8:29 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs