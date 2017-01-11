Close LIVE: Trump's First Press Conference as President-Elect WFMY Breaking News WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:52 AM. EST January 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LIVE: Donald Trump's First Press Conference as President-Elect Copyright 2016 WFMY CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFMY Breaking News Vehicle Tax Increases, Triples In Greensboro City Closes Road In Asheboro Icy Roads Create Big Problem in Asheboro Neighborhood Frank's Final Newscast Farewell Newlyweds, Five Pets Crawl To Safety Ice Disc Ex-NC State Star Cam Bennerman Writes Book Best Wishes Frank Mickens Police Search For Driver Who Hit Teen Then Drove Off More Stories LIST: Wednesday School Closings and Delays Jan. 9, 2017, 11:25 a.m. Newlyweds Grab 5 Pets, Crawl to Escape Fire Jan 10, 2017, 8:32 p.m. 'You Were the Change:' Obama Defends His Presidency Jan 11, 2017, 7:48 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs