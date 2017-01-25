WFMY
Mexico's President 'Considering' Scrapping US Trip

Associated Press , WFMY 7:45 PM. EST January 25, 2017

MEXICO CITY (AP) - A senior government official says Mexico's president is "considering" canceling next week's visit to Washington following President Donald Trump's order to begin construction of a wall between the two countries.
 
 
The decision to rethink the visit comes amid growing outrage in Mexico, and a sense among many that President Enrique Pena Nieto has been too weak in the face of Trump's tough policy stance.
 
The official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the administration "is considering" scrapping the Jan. 31 visit, adding only: "That's what I can tell you."
 

