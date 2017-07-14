Paul Ryan To Modernize Dress Code In Congress

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announced on the House floor Thursday that he is working with the Sergeant of Arms to modernize the dress code in the Speaker's Lobby, after a story by CBS News' Rebecca Shabad about the unwritten rules went viral.

"This is nothing new and certainly not something that I devised," Ryan said of the dress code on the House floor. "At the same time, that doesn't mean that enforcement couldn't stand to be a bit modernized. So that is why we will be working with the Sergeant of Arms to ensure the enforcement of appropriate business attire is updated."

Ryan said the updates should be expected soon. It's unclear whether the dress code itself will be updated, or whether enforcement of the code will simply become a little more relaxed to meet modern standards of professional attire.

Shabad's story ignited a firestorm of other news stories and debate on Capitol Hill, after she reported anecdotes of other reporters barred from entering the go-to location for reporters to interview lawmakers on account of an infraction of the unwritten, longstanding dress code. The code apparently bans things like sleeveless dresses, open-toed shoes and sneakers for women. Men are expected to wear suit jackets and ties.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California), applauded the move. The rules were also in place when she led the House.