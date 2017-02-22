Pres. Trump's Trips Cost Taxpayers $10 Million

PALM BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 05: A Coast Guard boat is seen patrolling in front of the Mar-a-Lago Resort where President Donald Trump is staying for the weekend on February 5, 2017 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - President Donald Trump’s trips to his Florida estate have cost taxpayers approximately $10 million so far.

Here’s how that number breaks down.

Air Force One costs about $180,000 per hour to operate. It’s a four-hour roundtrip flight from D.C. to Palm Beach, so that’s $720,000 per trip.

President Trump has taken three trips to Mar-a-Lago during his first month in office, spending a total of 11 days at what he calls the “Winter White House.”

Other costs factored into the $10 million figure include disruptions to businesses near Mar-a-Lago and paying for Coast Guard units near the shoreline.

During his eight years in office, President Obama racked up about $97 million in travel costs. President Trump is on pace to eclipse that amount by the end of his first year.

(© 2017 WUSA)