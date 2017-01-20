President Trump Calls Out Politicians

U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump wave after he took the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump, assuming the mantle of 45th president of the United States on Friday, pledged in an often bleak, 16-minute address that he will lead an "America first" administration aiming to take power from do-nothing politicians and return it to "forgotten" Americans.

Trump, a combative New York real estate mogul who harnessed a powerful populist message for a deeply divided country in his first foray into public service, took the oath of office from Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

"The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer," he told the crowd as a light drizzle settled over Washington. "And I will fight for you with every breath in my body, and I will never, ever let you down."

In a frequently dark address that Trump said he wrote himself, the new president offered his litany of the nation's ills, including mothers and children trapped in inner-city poverty, rusted factories "scattered like tombstones across the landscape," sweeping crime, gangs and drugs, and a failing educational system.

"This American carnage stops right here and stops right now," he said.

Wearing an overcoat, bright red tie and instantly recognizable by his long, swept-back blond hair, Trump raised his right hand to take the oath, placing his left hand on two Bibles — his own, and one used by Abraham Lincoln in 1861.

Stepping to the podium, he delivered his address to the nation and to several hundred thousand people gathered in front of the Capitol.

"We citizens of America are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all our people," Trump said. "Together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come."

He pledged to transfer power from Washington and "to (give) it back to you, the people." He vowed to bring back jobs and to protect the border and drew loud applause by vowing to eradicate "radical Islam."

Trump calls out politicians in address

Trump, surrounded by the elite of Washington establishment, also promised to "no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action, constantly complaining but never doing anything about (it)."

"The time for empty talk is over," he said. "Now arrives the hour of action."

In assigning blame for such problems, he said that for too long, too few have had power and the people have paid the price.

“Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth," he said. "Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed.”

He then drove home the core of his take-charge message: “That all changes starting right here and right now.”

Less than an hour after he finished his remarks by raising a clenched fist, Trump escorted his predecessor, Barack Obama, and now former first lady Michelle Obama, to a waiting helicopter that lifted off and circled the Capitol en route to Joint Base Andrews for a flight to the warmth of Palm Springs, Calif.

After lunch and a round of toasts at the Capitol, Trump climbed back into the presidential limousine to lead the parade along the 1.5-mile route from the halls of Congress to the White House.

Protests turn violent blocks from parade route

The inauguration drew groups of protesters in several locations across the city. In one confrontation that became violent, two police officers were injured and store windows and ATMs were smashed. Police used pepper spray to control the crowd, some of whom were armed with crowbars and hammers, authorities said. About 90 people were arrested.

New clashes erupted around 2 p.m. ET, as rocks were thrown, police in riot gear assembled and people ran. Police said demonstrators caused "significant damage to a number of blocks."

In Chicago, several hundreds of protesters gathered for an anti-Trump rally before marching through downtown streets during rush hour chanting, "No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here."

At one point, the protesters gathered near the Trump International Hotel and Tower, where they chanted "Trump can't build a wall, his hands are too small."

Chicago is a so-called sanctuary city-- one of dozens of cities across the U.S. that in some way limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement agents. Mayor Rahm Emanuel has vowed to maintain that status despite Trump's pledge on the campaign trail to strip federal funding from sanctuary cities.

Major protests were also planned for Saturday, when some 200,000 people were expected to turn out, including a Women's March on Washington.

Choreographed ritual for the peaceful transfer of power

Trump, a 70-year-old billionaire and self-styled "disrupter," was joined at the swearing-in by his wife and children. Also on hand were three of the four living former presidents, members of the Supreme Court and leaders of Congress. In addition, his Democratic rival in the election, Hillary Clinton was in attendance, tweeting that she was there "to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future."





Mike Pence, a former congressman and governor from Indiana, was sworn in as vice president by Justice Clarence Thomas.

Despite a forecast of rain, hundreds of thousands of people wound through a sea of police barriers and metal fences to pack the foreground of the National Mall to witness the handover of power from eight years of Democratic rule to a Republican president.

As the carefully choreographed ritual of the peaceful transfer of power unfolded Friday morning, the Trumps were greeted on the steps of the White House by the Obamas.

Trump stepped from a black limo to shake Obama's hand and embrace the first lady. He then saluted a nearby military aide. With the two wives embracing, the four turned to pose briefly for photos. With both men smiling broadly, Obama waved to the cameras then ushered the Trumps inside for tea and coffee on the South Portico.

After the swearing-in and the ritual drive down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House, the Trumps will settle in to observe the inaugural parade that passes in front of their new residence.

Obama, Trump take to social media

The historic morning — marking the 58th presidential inauguration since 1789 —began with the president-elect, who spent the night at Blair House, tweeting 7:31 a.m.: "It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!"

The Trumps, with Melania wearing a powder blue Ralph Lauren sheath-style dress with bolero-style jacket and gloves, then left to attend an hour-long prayer service at St. John's Episcopal Church, known as the "Church of Presidents," at nearby Lafayette Square before heading to the White House.

In a sign of the new social media world that Trump has championed, Obama also took to Twitter on Friday morning in likely his last use of the @POTUS Twitter handle as president, tweeting that "It's been an honor of my life to serve you."

"You made me a better leader and a better man," he wrote. "I won't stop, I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by our voices of truth and justice, good humor and love." He also gently guided readers over to his post-presidency website, obama.org.

Shortly afterward, Obama could be seen slipping a letter into his Oval Office desk, apparently the traditional missive to his successor, then walked out the door.

As he strode along the colonnade outside the Oval Office, Obama said "of course," when asked by reporters if he felt nostalgic. Asked for any last words to the American people, he said simply, "thank you."

