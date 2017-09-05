DACA Rescinded, Sessions Says it's Unconstitutional

Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks at the Justice Department's 2017 African American History Month Observation at the Department of Justice on February 28, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Sessions: "DOJ can not defend this overreach"

"We are people of compassion and of law," says Sessions.

Sessions touts the Trump administration's work on border control and immigration, saying "this admin has made great progress in the last few months in establishing a lawful and constitutional immigration system," adding, "this makes us safer and more secure."

The attorney general lauds Mr. Trump as saying immigration successes were "almost entirely due to leadership of President Trump and immigration officers."

DHS to begin "wind down process" of DACA

"If we were to keep Obama administration policy, the likeliest outcome it would too be enjoined just as was DACA," said Sessions.

Sessions explains that the Department of Homeland Security would begin an "orderly lawful wind down" and cancellation of the Obama-era memo that enacted DACA.

A 6 month delay process would give congress time to pass their own legislation on the immigration law.

Sessions: "We just can't admit everyone who wants to be here"

The nation must set and enforce a limit on how many immigrants we admit each year. This does not mean they're bad people or our nation disrespects or demeans them in any way, we are properly enforcing our laws as Congress has passed them," said Sessions.

Sessions says DCA law "unconstitutional"

Sessions said the "open-ended immigration law" that was an "overreach of the executive branch" contributed to a surge of minors at southern border that yielded terrible humanitarian situations

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.