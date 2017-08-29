Trump: All Options on Table After North Korea Launches Missile

President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korea launched ballistic missiles over Japan.



Trump said in a written statement Tuesday that "threatening and destabilizing actions" only increase North Korea's isolation in the region and around the world.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

The president said North Korea's actions show "contempt for its neighbors" and that "all options are on the table" in terms of a U.S. response.



In a first, North Korea on Tuesday fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over U.S. ally Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean.

© 2017 Associated Press