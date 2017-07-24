Trump On Obamacare: 'It Was A Big, Fat, Ugly Lie'

President Donald J. Trump speaks as USS Arizona survivors visit the White House on July 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

President Trump delivered a statement on health care at the White House on Monday, as Republican leadership still plans a vote on health care on Tuesday. Mr. Trump kicked off Monday's discussion on health care reform with an early morning tweet that Republicans have "a last chance to do the right thing" on Obamacare.

Here's the highlights of Trump's speech Monday afternoon:

Trump: "Obamacare is death"

"The question for every senator now is whether they will side with Obamacare's architects, or with its forgotten victims," Mr. Trump says.

Mr. Trump warns that "any Senator who votes against starting debate on health care , that you are fine with the Obamacare nightmare."

He adds, "for Democrats this vote is a chance to make up for "their terrible harm they've inflicted on Americans."

Trump says "hopefully" GOP can repeal and replace Obamacare

"For last seven years Republicans have been united in standing up for Obamacare's victims. They kept saying it over and over again, every Republican running for office promised immediate relief," says Mr. Trump. H adds, "We, as a party, must fulfill that promise to repeal and replace, what they've been saying for the past 7 years."

"So far Senate Republicans have not done their job in ending the Obama nightmare," Mr. Trump warned. He adds that there has also been "no help" from Democrats and instead are being "obstructionists."

Trump says "Obamacare's lies" have caused "nothing but pain"

Democrats want to "ignore the pain, suffering and tremendous amounts of money these lies have caused."

Trump: Obamacare has "wreaked havoc" on Americans

"It was a big, fat, ugly lie," Mr. Trump says referring to the ACA.

Mr. Trump describes families hardships under Obamacare, blaming "Democrats promises" for poor coverage and high costs.

Pence says Trump delivering on promises to repeal Obamacare

"Thanks to leadership of Presient Trump help is on the way," urges Vice President Mike Pence.

He adds, "Tomorrow the Senate will have the opportunity to begin debate on bill to repeal and replace Obamacare and as the president said this morning, after years of talking and campaigning on it, now is time for Republicans to act."

"America is counting on the Senate to act," he notes.

