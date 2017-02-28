WFMY
Twitter Freaks When Kellyanne Conway Puts Feet On Oval Office Couch

Charles Ventura, USA TODAY , WFMY 7:08 AM. EST February 28, 2017

Social media erupted Monday night after Kellyanne Conway, a White House senior adviser, was pictured kneeling on the Oval Office couch to snap a photo of President Trump with leaders of the nation's historically black colleges and universities.

The moment sparked an array of emotions from all sides of the viral spectrum:


The photos of Conway, who has come under fire for her comments on the "Bowling Green massacre" (which never took place) and remarks touting Ivanka Trump's fashion line during a television appearance, sparked sharp criticism as social media users felt Conway was being disrespectful.

 

